Illegal fishing nets worth Sh3mn destroyed in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya Jan 14 – Kenya Coast Guard has destroyed illegal fishing nets worth Sh3 million in a major security operation conducted in Kisumu on Wednesday.

Captain Jotham Odera who is in charge of the Western Region said the exercise was conducted from October last year and saw the arrest of 113 suspects.

Odera said they are working with the Ministry of Fisheries and Beach Management Unit (BMU). The operation was conducted in Homa Bay, Kisumu and Siaya Counties.

Odera said the suspects were arraigned in various courts charged with using illegal nets and failure to use live jackets in the lake.

Odera warned boat owners and fishermen that the operation will be extended to cover all parts of the lake as part of measures to protect fish.

Kisumu County BMU Chairman John Ouya has urged fishermen in the lake to cooperate with security agencies.