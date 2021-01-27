Connect with us

Map of Somalia locating Mogadishu

Kenya

IGAD report shows Somalia was not justified in severing ties with Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27- Kenya has welcomed a report by the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), that concludes that Mogadishu did not have justifiable reasons for severing diplomatic relations with Nairobi.

Quoting the IGAD report, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country provided irrefutable evidence that it was not interfering with Somalia’s internal affairs or arming militia to cause mayhem, as claimed.

The Report of the Fact-Finding Mission affirms the fact that the allegations by Somalia against Kenya are wholly unfounded.

“It is also clear that the decision by the Federal Government of Somalia to severe diplomatic relations with Kenya was uncalled for and has negatively impacted the lives of Somali nationals who seek relief and amenities in Kenya, AMISOM operations and the livelihoods of citizens of both countries,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The probe was commissioned following the 38th IGAD Summit held in Djibouti on December 20, 2020, during which the regional Heads of State and Government meeting.

The Fact-Finding Mission was established by Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh under the mandate of the Assembly of IGAD Heads of State and Government.

It however warned that Kenya will not be drawn into what it terms as a “reckless campaign by Mogadishu, to create artificial fissures for parochial and domestic political ends at the expense of regional peace and security.”

Somalia expelled Kenya’s Ambassador and recalled its envoy in December last year in escalating tensions that followed the visit in Kenya by Somaliland president Muse Bihi who held bilateral talks with his host President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenya has expressed its continued commitment to ensure Somalia is stable, after decades of civil war.

With the diplomatic ties severed, the Ministry said thousands of Somalis who seek refuge in the country have been negatively been affected.

“Working with different Somali administrations, IGAD and other partners, the Government and People of Kenya have spared no cost to stabilise Somalia and create conditions for peace and prosperity; this remains our long held commitment from which we will not be distracted,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

“It is incumbent on the administrations to whom this hard-worn peace has been entrusted to, to honour the sacrifices made in the past and the will of the people by making a constructive contribution to regional peace, security and prosperity,” it said.

Kenya has challenged the administration of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed alias Farmaajo to commit to regional peace and desist from engaging in sideshows.

