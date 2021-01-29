IG Mutyambai puts boda boda operators on notice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28- Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has put rogue boda-boda operators on notice due to the continued culture of impunity and lawlessness.

The police boss said the National Police Service is already mapping out hotspot areas, ahead of a major security operation to weed out rogue operators following increased accidents.

“Recent incidents indicate that victims of accidents where boda boda riders are involved have been assaulted and, in some instances, their vehicles burnt,” he said in a statement.

“It is against this backdrop that I caution all boda boda riders and operators against such uncouth and uncivilized manner of addressing issues. This is in contrast to the stipulated laws and regulations in the country,” he said.

While the sector is crucial in the creation of employment, he said the operators must adhere to the rule of law like all other players in the transport sector.

Various efforts by the government to control the sector have not been successful in what is blamed on ‘political sympathy’.

He has said police are willing to work closely with the sector, to ensure the rogue elements are identified and brought to book.

The operators are mostly blamed for increased crime in the country as criminals prefer them as an easy escape mode.

Many operators and mostly in urban areas do not follow traffic rules, in what leads to fatal road accidents.

Satistics by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) show an increase of 9.4 per cent of the fatalities on the road in 2020, compared to 2019.

Between January and December 2020, 3,663 people died on the road compared to 3,348 of the same period in 2019.

An increase in fatalities among pillion passengers, pedal cyclists and motor cyclists was recorded in 2020.

Motor cyclists led with 1,046 which is 54.5 per cent increase from 2019 which had 677 fatalities.