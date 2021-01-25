IG Mutyambai confident of success in Kapedo operation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has expressed confidence that the ongoing security operation in the volatile Kapedo region in Turkana County will soon restore the much-needed peace and tranquility.

With tension still high in the region following days of bandit attacks, Mutyambai has guaranteed that the operation being conducted by a multi-agency team of security officers is “being done without victimization, favor or fear”.

He gave the assurance on Monday during his weekly segment of interaction with Kenyans on Twitter.

A heavy contingent of security officers has been deployed to the region to flush out armed gangs who have been terrorizing the locals in the border area of Baringo and Turkana counties.

The clash between the bandits and the security forces has led to the deaths of the locals and security officers with the latest incident being the death of six people who were mysteriously murdered and their bodies discovered at Arabal Sub location, Mukutani Ward in Baringo South.

The six who included an employee of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had gunshot wounds.

A senior General Service Unit officer was shot dead at Ameyan bridge in Tiaty constituency, Baringo County days before the six were murdered.

Hundred more of the locals have also fled their homes fearing the resurgence of retaliatory attacks.

Tiaty MP William Kamket was arrested on January 21 and later freed of bond over accusations of being behind the spate of insecurity in the region.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has since issued a stern warning to political leaders who will be found fueling tension in the region and other parts of the country.

“We are in hot pursuit of some people including leaders. It cannot happen that you murder security officers under the disguise of cattle rustling. We will arrest every one of them including leaders,” he warned in remarks following the murder of a GSU Operations Director.