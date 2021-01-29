Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

World

High Court bars Mwilu from occupying DCJ seat and acting as CJ pending case

The orders were issued by Justice P.J Otieno in Meru, following an application by a petitioner who argues that she can’t continue holding office because she is facing abuse of office charges.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29-The High Court has issued orders barring Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu from occupying the seat and acting as Chief Justice.

The orders issued Friday also bars her from sitting on the Supreme Court bench as well as serving as a member of the Judicial Service Commission. 

The orders were issued by Justice P.J Otieno sitting at the High Court in Meru, following an application by a petitioner Isaiah Mwongela who argues that she can’t continue holding office because she is facing abuse of office charges.

“That a conservatory order be and is hereby issued against the 1st respondent restraining her continued occupation of the office of Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya, Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya, Member of the Judicial Service Commission and Ombudsman of the Judiciary pending the hearing and determination of this application,” reads the orders.

Mwilu was accused of improperly obtaining the execution of a security belonging to Imperial Bank, abuse of office, unlawful failure to pay taxes and conducting herself in disregard of the law. 

She was accused of receiving an unsecured facility at zero interest from Imperial bank, when the loan facilities were charged at 14 per cent.

Mwilu had defended herself that the transactions were normal banking relations between her and the Imperial Bank of Kenya.

She argues that her arrest and prosecution was in bad faith and an abuse of her rights and has challenged previous attempts to have her barred from holding office on account of the charges she is facing in court saying it is within her constitutional right to continue discharging her mandate as the case continues in court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Wambora takes over from Oparanya with pledge to strengthen devolution

Wambora was named new chair following elections held on Friday.

1 hour ago

World

DR Congo PM resigns, allowing president to name own premier

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan 29 – DR Congo’s prime minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba resigned on Friday, the presidency said, a move enabling...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Xi urges global efforts to fight pandemic, share development opportunities

BEIJING, China Jan 29 (Xinhua) — The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has not impeded but intensified the diplomatic efforts made by Chinese President...

4 hours ago

World

China will no longer recognize UK-issued BNO passport

The decision was made after the British government announced that it will begin accepting citizenship applications for BNO-eligible Hong Kong residents starting from Sunday.

4 hours ago

BBI

Uhuru wins the heart of Mt kenya MCAs to pass BBI bill

Uhuru assured MCAs that he will push for the approval of their Sh2 million car grant.

4 hours ago

Capital Health

1 million Kenya health workers to get COVID-19 jab from February

16 million Kenyans will be vaccinated in the country by end of next year.

5 hours ago

Capital Health

141 new COVID cases in Kenya as govt rolls out vaccine plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29-The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 141 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 5,644 analyzed, raising the total...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Police HQs deny rights violations in Kapedo security operation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – The National Police Service has denied accusations of violating human rights in the ongoing security operation in Kapedo. A...

9 hours ago