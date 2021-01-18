Health ministry reports 65 COVID-19 cases from 2,681 samples

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Kenya registered 65 coronavirus cases on Monday with the country’s positivity rate standing at 2.4 per cent within a week-long average of 2.5 per cent.

The cases were reported from 2,681 samples tested withing 24 hours, the health ministry announced noting a cumulative 99,227 cases had been recorded since March 2020.

Nairobi accounted for the highest number of cases at 53 followed by Kajiado(3), Mombasa(2) and Uasin Gishu (2 and Kitui (2).

A single case was detected in Machakos, Kakamega and Murang’a.

The country’s daily positivity rate is well below the 5 per cent containment threshold recommended by the World Health Organization.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported three virus-related deaths over the same period raising Kenya’s death toll to 1,734.

He said 697 COVID-19 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide while another 1,680 were under home-based isolation and care.

Another 11 patients were reported to be on oxygen, 10 of whom were in the general wards and another in the High Dependency Unit.

Out of the 77 patients who recovered from the disease within 24 hours lapsing on Monday, 17 were discharged from various hospitals while 60 recovered under home-based care.

The total recoveries since April 2020 stood at 82,427.