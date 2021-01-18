Grade 4 pupil arrested after failed attempt to poison her dad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Jan 18 – A Grade 4 pupil was arrested on Monday by police officers in Kisii after a failed attempt to poison his father.

The 14-year-old girl, according to a local administrator, poisoned his father’s porridge after he interrogated her over a relationship with a Form 4 student aged 19.

The Kegati Primary School attempted to commit the murder at their home in Kegati location Nyaribari Chache.

Kisii Police Commandant Jebel Munene, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect will be charged with attempted murder.

The girl’s alleged boyfriend is a student at Kegati Secondary School.

Police said the girl came clean on interrogation by his father who realized the porridge had an unusual foul smell.

Munene said the girl had been booked at a local police station ahead of her arraignment in court.