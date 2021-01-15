Governor Kahiga regrets Caroline Karugu DG appointment as rift widens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Jan 15 – The widening rift between Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and his deputy Caroline Karugu became apparent on Thursday after the county chief publicly said he regrets appointing her the Deputy Governor.

Kahiga who served as Deputy Governor under the then Governor Wahome Gakuru appointed Karugu his deputy after assuming governorship following Gakuru’s death in a road accident.

Speaking at the county headquarters on Thursday, Kahiga said Karugu no longer attends county functions.

“Sometimes I look at the decisions I make and I think appointing the wrong person to be a deputy governor is the worst decision I’ve made,” he said.

Kahiga and his deputy has been at loggerheads for a while with latter accusing the county chief of maladministration.

READ: COVID-19: ‘Publicity-craving’ county chief shamed for branding donor-funded sanitizers

She recently took a swipe at Kahiga for erecting a billboard with his image on the proposed construction of a pit latrine at an Early Childhood and Development Education centre.

“I wish to disassociate from these persistent cheap publicity stunts and I consider them extremely unfortunate and ill-advised,” Karugu said when imaged of the billboard emerged.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Governor Kagiha said he will reconsider his choice for a running mate in 2022, ruling out future partnership with Karugu.

“I realize it is my fault and I’ll take the blame when she fails to perform,” he said.