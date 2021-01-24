German model Ann-Sophie Thieme supports Kenyan children

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – A top German model, Ann-Sophie Thieme, has challenged local celebrities to reach out to the less fortunate children through education sponsorship.

Sophie, who was speaking when donated to Children’s Garden Home and School in Nairobi, said local celebrities need to support students from poor backgrounds pursue higher learning.

“We need to pull together our resources to help needy children pursue their dreams. Children from poor background should be helped further after they complete high school education,” Sophie stated.

Sophie promised to mobilise her European colleagues in the industry to support needy children in the country. She has been in the industry for 10 years now and has modeled for Vogue, Celine and Vivienne Westwood.

"We should use our positions in the society to help the less fortunate children," she added.

Sophie announced that she would be paying full scholarship for Aisha Mwajuma and Esther Njoki to pursue hospitality and teaching courses respectively in local colleges.

Mwajuma and Njoki were brought up in Children’s Garden Home and School and are waiting to be admitted in college.

Sophie expressed her love for Kenya and said she would be visiting often to give back to the society.

“I used to train kids in horse riding and it will always been great for me to assist children, especially those from poor backgrounds pursue their dreams,” she said.

The Director of Children’s Garden Home and School, Moses Ndun’gu said any assistance to the institution would go a long way in helping underprivileged children in the society.

The home located along Naivasha Road in Kawangware has about 450 children, who are in primary and secondary school. “We have 200 who live at the home and 250 who come here and go back home in the evening,” he said.

He noted that most of the children admitted were rescued from the surrounding slums of Kibera, Kawangware and Kangemi.

The home is community based, non-governmental and non-profit charitable organisation for orphaned, desperate and neglected children. It was established in 2001 by Nding’u and his wife Sylvia.

Nasimiyu Barasa, an alumni from the home appealed to well-wishers to support needy children.

Barasa is a Criminology and Criminal Justice graduate from University of Nairobi.

“I could not have been where I am today were it not for well-wishers,” she said.

Diana Muthoni, a beneficiary of the home studying bachelor of Commerce at Kenyatta University, also appealed for sponsorship.

“There are many children in the country who need support to pursue higher education. We appeal to those who come from privileged backgrounds to reach out to the less fortunate,” she said.