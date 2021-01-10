Ex-Justice Minister Martha Karua urges political tolerance, protection of free speech

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – National Alliance Rainbow Coalition (NARC) Party Leader Martha Karua has urged leaders to be tolerant and accommodate dissenting views at a time when politicians are divided over the proposed constitution amendment through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Karua, a former constitutional affairs minister, who spoke during the funeral of Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother, said attacks on leaders with divergent views on the BBI initiative championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga portend chaos ahead of 2022 lections.

“Based on the remarks made today, I noticed that we are brewing intolerance. If you notice someone does not want to hear differing opinion, that is not a good sign,” the NARC Kenya leader pointed out.

“For all proposals, let us have the patience of entertaining dissent,” she appealed.

Karua said leaders should be more tolerant with those opposing the initiative further calling for increased voter education on the BBI document in order to enable Kenyans to freely make informed opinions.

“If you propose BBI, expect there will be people like me who will dissent and don’t associate those opposing the document with a specific group. I am my own follower,” the former Justice Minister said.

She was referring to remarks by Central Organization Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli who faulted Deputy President William Ruto for citing BBI as one of the key issues that has derailed the Big Four Agenda, the government’s 2017-2022 development roadmap.

Kesses MP Mishra Kiprop and West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio also lashed out at the DP dismissing his ‘hustler narrative’ as conmanship.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Let’s not leave the Nation to people who can sell us….We know who we can’t leave the Country to!” Poghision charged.

Karua urged the government to fully address challenges in the health and education sectors as well as the unemployment and economy crisis facing the country in the shadow of coronavirus pandemic

“Let us look at whether the county hospitals can respond to the COVID-19 situation, let us look at the education sector-whether all children access equal education, let us look at the unemployment and economic situation including the debt crisis,” she said.

She also urged the government to address the corruption crisis in government institutions and ensure the current Constitution is fully implemented.