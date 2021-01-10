DP Ruto says misplaced priorities derailing development agenda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – Deputy President William has attributed challenges facing the country to the pursuit of misplaced priorities by national leaders.

Ruto, who spoke in Makueni during the burial of Senator Mutula Kilonzo’s uncle in Makueni on Saturday, said the country is derailing from the development path as a result of misplaced priorities.

“The challenges we have as a nation today is that we have priorities that are not aligned properly. We have a serious situation that requires the input of every citizen and leader and we must agree on which priority comes first,” he said.

Ruto called for commitment by leaders to address the country’s development needs, the coronavirus pandemic and economic challenges arising from the disease.

“We must have a conversation as a nation about our health, economic, education, COVID-19 and its effect on the economy of the country, we must get our priorities right,” the DP added.

He added that the delivery of services in counties was deteriorating due to lack of funds admitting that the country was facing an economic crisis.

Ruto made the remarks even as President Uhuru Kenyatta affirmed that nobody can hinder his plans to unite Kenyans through the BBI, a constitutional review process birthed after his famous handshake with Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

“I don’t have a problem with anyone but there is nobody who will hinder my plans to bring Kenyans together because that is the most important thing,” President Kenyatta said during the funeral of Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother.

Kenyatta also dismissed an open letter by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata alluding to the unpopularity of the BBI constitution review agenda in the larger Mt Kenya region.

“I am in charge of this government and I am in control of what we are doing. I don’t want anyone to lecture me! I know where I am and I am very clear on where I am going,” he said while affirming that he was still in control of the government and its agenda.