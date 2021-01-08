DP Ruto-leaning UDA Party hands Bishop Wanjiru ticket for City Hall race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies on Friday unveiled a rebranded political outfit, handing Bishop Margaret Wanjiru a ticket for an anticipated Nairobi gubernatorial by-election tentatively set for February 18.

UDA rebranded from the Party of Development and Reform (PDR) which is currently in a coalition with the governing Jubilee Party.

Ruto allies including Lang’ata lawmaker Niixon Korir and UDA Chairperson Johnstone Muthama handed Wanjiru a ticket at an event held at the party’s headquarters on Makindi Road, off Riara Road in Nairobi.

The party also named Alex Lanya as its candidate for Matungu Constituency mini-poll and Evans Kakai as the Kabuchai contender.

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama asserted UDA is a democratic party free from tribalism. He said the party’s objective is to accommodate all Kenyans.

“We wanted a more open, democratic vehicle that will be different from all other political parties that we have witnessed before, we sat down and the whole country was represented in the meetings and that’s how we came up with UDA,” stated Muthama.

The UDA Party was formally registered on Thursday after the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu confirmed the successful name change from PDR.

“The registrar of political parties takes note of the decision taken by your party and the changes effected on January 7, 2021 upon the expiry of the statutory period in line with Section 20(3A) of the PPA,” Nderitu said.

PDR had issued a public notice of intention to change its name to UDA and its symbol to a wheelbarrow – Ruto’s hustler nation signature symbol.

After the registration, Ruto allies expressed excitement while sharing photos of their new office which was under renovations.

“It’s now official, the new baby in town is UDA formerly PDR which was born again. For now UDA is a Jubilee Coalition member with highest office holder in Parliament being the Senate Deputy Majority Leader. NB:All Jubilee members are free by law to support their coalition partner,” tweeted Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

“The train has left the station,” stated Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga.