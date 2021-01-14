Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
In Nairobi Super Petrol will now retail at Sh106.99 per litre, Diesel will cost Sh96.40 while Kerosene will retail at Sh87.12/FILE

business

Diesel, Kerosene prices rise by Sh4.6 and Sh3.6 in EPRA review

In Nairobi Super Petrol will now retail at Sh106.99 per litre, Diesel will cost Sh96.40 while Kerosene will retail at Sh87.12.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene prices have increased in the latest review published by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Thursday.

In the new pump prices released by the authority, the price of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increased by Sh0.17, Sh4.57 and Sh3.56 per litre respectively.

The changes were set to take effect from Thursday midnight.

In Nairobi Super Petrol will now retail at Sh106.99 per litre, Diesel will cost Sh96.40 while Kerosene will retail at Sh87.12.

In Mombasa, Super Petrol will retail at Sh104. 60 per litre. Diesel and Kerosene will retail at Sh94.01 and Sh84.75 respectively.

In Nakuru the price of Super Petrol will retail at Sh106.69 per litre, Diesel will cost Sh96.31 while Kerosene will retail at Sh87.08.

In Eldoret, Super Petrol will retail at Sh107. 62 per litre while Diesel and Kerosene will retail at Sh97.23 and Sh87.99 respectively.

In Kisumu, the price of Super Petrol was set at Sh107.61 per litre. Diesel will cost Sh97.23 while Kerosene will retail at Sh87.12.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

EPRA said the increased cost which is inclusive of the 8 per cent Valued Added Tax (VAT) was a consequence of the average landed cost of imported fuel.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Sticky Post

Berlusconi hospitalised with heart problem: doctor

Rome, Italy, Jan 14 – Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has been admitted to hospital in Monaco after suffering heart problems, a spokesman and...

39 mins ago

BBI

IEBC dismisses Junet’s assertions on plans to sabotage BBI

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati denied the claims, saying verification of voters' signatures in support of a referendum Bill is a requirement of the law...

2 hours ago

County News

Govt commits Sh500mn to support displaced populations amid rising water levels in Rift Valley

Water levels in Lake Naivasha, Elementaita, Nakuru, Bogoria and Baringo have been rising since 2018, and for the past two years, the levels have...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Pope Francis, ex-pope Benedict get virus vaccines: Vatican

Vatican City, Holy See, Jan 14 – Both Pope Francis and his predecessor, former pope Benedict XVI, have received the coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican said...

4 hours ago

County News

Ruto-loyal Jubilee Coalition partner, UDA, to unveil Machakos senatorial candidate on Friday

DP Ruto on Thursday met the UDA at his Karen office in Nairobi where he committed to back his candidature in the mini-poll occasioned...

4 hours ago

County News

Kenyan pastor jailed 140 years for impregnating 2 daughters

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – A Kenyan pastor was jailed for 140 years Thursday for impregnating his two daughters. Pastor John Gichira was handed...

4 hours ago

business

Yatani urges counties to draw Sh34.6bn balances at CBK amid cash crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – The National Treasury has called on the county governments to utilize Sh34.6 billion held at the Central Bank of...

4 hours ago

BBI

ICJ rejects BBI constitution review, terms process as self-centred

The Commission’s Chairperson Kelvin Mogeni challenged BBI proponents focus on ensuring that the Constitution promulgated in 2010 is implemented instead of amending it.

5 hours ago