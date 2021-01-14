Diesel, Kerosene prices rise by Sh4.6 and Sh3.6 in EPRA review

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene prices have increased in the latest review published by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Thursday.

In the new pump prices released by the authority, the price of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increased by Sh0.17, Sh4.57 and Sh3.56 per litre respectively.

The changes were set to take effect from Thursday midnight.

In Nairobi Super Petrol will now retail at Sh106.99 per litre, Diesel will cost Sh96.40 while Kerosene will retail at Sh87.12.

In Mombasa, Super Petrol will retail at Sh104. 60 per litre. Diesel and Kerosene will retail at Sh94.01 and Sh84.75 respectively.

In Nakuru the price of Super Petrol will retail at Sh106.69 per litre, Diesel will cost Sh96.31 while Kerosene will retail at Sh87.08.

In Eldoret, Super Petrol will retail at Sh107. 62 per litre while Diesel and Kerosene will retail at Sh97.23 and Sh87.99 respectively.

In Kisumu, the price of Super Petrol was set at Sh107.61 per litre. Diesel will cost Sh97.23 while Kerosene will retail at Sh87.12.

EPRA said the increased cost which is inclusive of the 8 per cent Valued Added Tax (VAT) was a consequence of the average landed cost of imported fuel.