DCI finds Meru student thought missing in Nkubu unearthing faked kidnapping

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Saturday traced a missing student thought to have been kidnapped in Nkubu after days of extorting ransom money from his parents and relatives.
The Form III student at a school in Meru was found in Nkubu, some 41 kilometres away from Meru.
DCI cautioned school-going students to restrain themselves from engaging in criminal activities and instead focus on their education.
The George Kinoti-led agency added that any form of criminal activity shall be met with the full force of the law, regardless of one’s status in society.