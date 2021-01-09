DCI finds Meru student thought missing in Nkubu unearthing faked kidnapping

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Saturday traced a missing student thought to have been kidnapped in Nkubu after days of extorting ransom money from his parents and relatives.

The Form III student at a school in Meru was found in Nkubu, some 41 kilometres away from Meru.

However, after days of our officers’ search for him, we discovered that the student had faked his kidnapping and was whiling his time away unperturbed at Nkubu town, extorting money from his poor parents and relatives. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 9, 2021

DCI cautioned school-going students to restrain themselves from engaging in criminal activities and instead focus on their education.

The George Kinoti-led agency added that any form of criminal activity shall be met with the full force of the law, regardless of one’s status in society.