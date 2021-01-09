Connect with us

DCI Headquarters in Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

County News

DCI finds Meru student thought missing in Nkubu unearthing faked kidnapping

The Form III student at a school in Meru was found in Nkubu, some 41 kilometres away from Meru.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Saturday traced a missing student thought to have been kidnapped in Nkubu after days of extorting ransom money from his parents and relatives.

The Form III student at a school in Meru was found in Nkubu, some 41 kilometres away from Meru.

DCI cautioned school-going students to restrain themselves from engaging in criminal activities and instead focus on their education.

The George Kinoti-led agency added that any form of criminal activity shall be met with the full force of the law, regardless of one’s status in society.

