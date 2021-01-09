DCI agents arrest Nigerian man linked to the murder of a city lawyer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Detectives are holding a Nigerian man accused of killing a lawyer in Machakos.

The lawyer, identified by police as Elizabeth Koki, was living with the suspect.

Her lifeless body was discovered by her house help, who went to check on her after getting concerned her employer was taking unusually long to wake up.

Christian Mwambay Kadima, the suspect, left the house on Thursday night according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“The house help grew suspicious when by 10am, her employer hadn’t woken up. She then walked into her bedroom only to find her lying lifeless on the bed, with bloody bruises on her body,” the DCI said.

The suspect was found hiding at a city lodging late on Friday night, after hours of dodging the police dragnet.

He will be charged in court on Monday.

It’s not yet clear what transpired between the two, though investigations are underway.