DCI agents arrest 35-year-old Kigumo man who impregnated daughter aged 13

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) detectives have arrested a 35-year-old man reported to have repeatedly defiled his 13-year-old daughter before impregnating her.

The suspect was arrested in Murang’a’s Kigumo area, DCI said on Saturday.

"A 35-year-old man reported to have repeatedly defiled before impregnating his 13-year-old daughter in Murang'a's Kigumo area was arrested by detectives yesterday. Noticing the condition of the class five pupil, the headteacher Gatumbi Primary School took the child to a local hospital, where she was confirmed to be six months pregnant," the agency said.

The Class Five pupil who was subsequently placed under the care of a children's officer at a rescue center in Muthithi confirmed that his father was responsible for the pregnancy and that he had defiled her severally since July 2020.

The Class Five pupil who was subsequently placed under the care of a children’s officer at a rescue center in Muthithi confirmed that his father was responsible for the pregnancy and that he had defiled her severally since July 2020.

"Inquiry into the odious situation revealed that the father was responsible, with the school going child narrating how he had slept with her severally since July 2020. The girl has since been put under the care of a children's officer at a rescue centre in Muthithi, with the suspect in custody as further investigations continue," DCI added.

DCI said the suspect was in custody pending further investigations into the matter.

The George Kinoti-led agency has in recent months recorded a rise in child molestation suspects arrested.

In January 6, a Kenya Defence Forces officer was arrested for defiling his relative — a 16-year-old girl in Nyeri County.

The next day, the agency said it had launched a manhunt for a Meru bodaboda rider accused of defiling an 8-year-old schoolgirl after luring her with a free ride.

The DCI said the suspect had offered the girl a ride home at Baibariu in Igembe South, but diverted to his house along the way where he defiled the girl.

A week later, a pastor in Ndia Constituency, Kirinyaga County pleaded guilty to defiling and impregnating his two teenage daughters aged 14 and 16 years and was sentenced to 140 years in jail.

The pastor blamed the devil for his offences and asked for forgiveness from his children and the court.