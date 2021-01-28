CS Magoha tells schools not to admit expelled students

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28- Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has directed school administrators and principals not to admit students expelled from other schools for over indiscipline cases.

Magoha said even court orders will not be used to allow such students back to school adding that the government will protect teachers and public assets.

“Can you stop being unfair to our teachers. We are going to protect our teachers with all the energy that the governemnt has. Do not try us. Do not try to intimidate us. Which court will return the child to school, when that child is rude to the teachers?” Magoha posed.

“I advise schools not to admit such students,” he said on a visit to Siaya.

In recent weeks, several schools have been set on fire and teachers attacked by students, some left with serious injuries.

One such case was reported in Kisii High School where two teachers were stabbed.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has asked the Ministry of Education to abolish boarding schools saying they are contributing to indiscipline among students.

“All these things we are seeing in schools will not be there if we only had day schools. It is high time the Ministry of Education planned on how to phase out boarding schools the same way caning was phased out. In fact, there is no relationship between boarding schools and learning. Learning is just learning and education is just education,” Milemba said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There have been increased cases of arson and violent attacks on teachers since January 4 when schools reopened for physical learning after a 9-month COVID-19 break.

Magoha has warned that police will henceforth compile a list of students involved in crime so as to ensure they do ot get certificates of good conduct when they complete their studies.

The latest incident was reported in Kisumu Boys High school where students burned a dormitory, leading to the arrest of five.

Magoha has urged parents to review their strategy of bringing up children, saying they are partly to blame for failing to instill discipline on them.