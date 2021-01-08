COVID-19 positivity rate falls below containment threshold to stand at 3.6pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 –The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate declined to 3.6 per cent on Friday which is below the 5 per cent World Health Organization (WHO) recommended containment threshold.

The Ministry of Health reported 221 new cases from a sample size of 6,190 tested within 24 hours lapsing on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the country stood at 97,954 out of the 1,081,863 cumulative tests conducted since March 14.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through an emailed statement added that 365 patients had recovered from the disease while another 627 were admitted in various health facilities.

He said 354 recovered patients were cleared under home-based care leaving 2,191 patients under monitoring.

Thirty-two more patients were in the Intensive care unit including 19 who are on ventilatory support, 12 on supplemental oxygen and one who was on observation.

Another 10 cases on supplementary oxygen were in general wards. No patient was in the High Dependency Unit as at Friday.

The covid-19 death toll rose to 1,703 afer one more patient succumbed to the disease.

Nairobi still accounts for the majority of the cases having reported 81 cases followed by Meru (35), Isiolo(22), Mombasa(16), Kisumu (10), Kitui(9), Nakuru(7), Busia(6), and Kisii(6).

Lamu and Machakos reported five cases each while Kajiado had four, Laikipia (3), Uasin Gishu(2), and Kilifi (2).

Kiambu, Nyandarua, Garissa, Trans Nzoia, Mandera, Bungoma, Vihiga and Murang’a had a single case each.

The majority of the cases in Nairobi were diagnosed in Kibra(14), Westlands (9), Dagoretti North (8), Embakasi West(7), and Lang’ata (7)