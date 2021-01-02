Connect with us

Capital News
A teacher takes the temperature of a student in Embu on October 12, 2020 when Form 4, Class 8 and Grade 4 learners in Kenyan schools resumed physical learning after a COVID-19 break that started in March 2020. Schools in the country will re-open fully in January 2021.

Capital Health

COVID-19 cases on decline in kenya as schools set to reopen

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 – Kenya recorded 64 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, a sustained decline days to the full resumption of learning in schools.

Kenya reopened schools partially in October 2020 for Form 4, Class 8 candidates and Grade 4 following closure in March 2020 when the first case was detected.

Statistics released on Saturday by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe showed hope of more decline in positive cases.

Kagwe said the 64 cases were detected fro 1,852 samples raising the caseload in the country to 96,768.

He also announced for more fatalities of patients who succumbed to the disease in what raised the cumulative fatalities in the country to 1,685.

Schools in the country were set to reopen fully on Monday, under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said learners must have marks at all times, but warned schools against forcing them to have sanitisers.

“The situation where teachers are asking students to bring large quantities of sanitisers shall not be allowed, because we don’t want to have a situation where you have too much sanitisers which will be used for other things,” Magoha said when he toured Kibera Secondary School during an inspection tour.

He also warned schools against sending learners away over fees due to the harsh economic times occasioned by the effects of COVID-19.

“There are Kenyans who may have a little challenge to come with exact fees for the boarding house, can we deal with them humanely, and those who cannot afford at all, let us understand, you cannot send them home to do nothing,” Magoha said.

