Court permits withdrawal of petition against Kananu’s City DG nomination

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – The High Court on Thursday allowed the withdrawal of a petition contesting Ann Kananu’s nomination for the position of Deputy Governor by then Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The withdrawal of the petition came amid sustained efforts to forestall a by-election in Nairobi occasioned by the impeachment of Sonko on December 18, 2020.

The City Hall boss had no substantive deputy since the resignation of Polycarp Igathe on January 12, 2018.

The petitioner Peter Odhiambo said he does not wish to continue with the petition.

Kanunu was nominated by Sonko in January 2020 but her name was not submitted to the County Assembly for vetting due to the court order.

Agoro had argued that Sonko was not rightly placed to appoint a Deputy Governor since he had been barred from accessing office after facing corruption charges.

The affairs of the Nairobi County Government are being managed by NMS and Speaker Benson Mutura who is the acting Governor.

The Constitution however sets a 60-day timeline within which a by-election must be held to replace Mutura further complication plans for Kanunu’s ascension to Governorship if vetted by the County Assembly.

On Monday, the High Court in Nairobi suspended the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election which was scheduled for February 18 pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed by Sonko.

Justice Anthony Mrima suspended the Gazette Notice which was issued by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on December 22, 2020 until Sonko’s case is heard and determined.

Sonko had moved to court to challenge his ouster.