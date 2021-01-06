Couple and their 3 children killed in Kiambaa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6- A family of five was found murdered in a village in Kiambaa, within Kiambu County on Wednesday.

Also found dead was a worker at construction site near the family’s home, police said.

According to police, the five include a man who is a nurse abroad, his wife also a nurse locally and their three children.

“I have ordered a thorough investigation to unravel the killings,” said Hillary Mutyambai, Inspector General of Police.

Kiambaa police chief Michael Muchiri termed the incident as an “outright case of murder” and assured that “investigations are underway to establish the motive of the heinous act”.

He said all the five family members were killed using blunt objects.

Detectives investigating the case said they were investigating the link between the latest killings and another involving a close family member who was shot dead recently.