County Commissioners directed to develop database of learners who fail to report back to school

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6- County Commissioners have been directed to develop a database for learners who fail to return to school.

The directive was issued Wednesday by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi during a tour of Tharaka Nithi County.

“We will look for everyone in partnership with our chiefs and I am happy that the County Commissioner here has mapped out about where students are and we will go bring them back to school. That is how the government will work,” he said.

He said he was impressed with the overall turnout since Monday when schoools reopened in Kenya after a 10-month COVID-19 break.

“So it is a proud moment for our country and we are very happy and we will continue doing our best to ensure 100 percent resumption,” Matiangi said.

Schools were closed in March 2020 when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, with partial re-opening done in October for Form 4, Class 8 candidates and Grade 4 pupils.

On Monday, millions of learners streamed back to school marking the resumption of learning across the country, with learners required to repeat their classes due to the lost academic year.

On Tuesday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the ministry was working closely with the Ministry of Devolution to ensure some of the challenges faced by learners in various counties are sorted.

He said issues including resumption of food programs in various schools will be prioritized.

School learning programmes in counties such as Turkana are usually interrupted as children are severely affected by drought forcing the National and County government to intervene.

As schools resumed, emphasised the need for learners, teachers and other support staff to have masks on and maintain high hygiene standards to curb the spread of the virus.

“We are happy with the progress because schools have reopened, we want to emphasize to teachers to ensure that the COVID-19 protocols are followed,” he said Monday during a tour Olympic Primary School in Kibera, “we are also urging parents to assist us by ensuring that they are compliant with the regulations.”

All teachers and learners were also required to wear “appropriate face masks when on the school premises or within the school transport, in addition to applying hand-hygiene and physical spacing.”