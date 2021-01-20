Counties to get Sh370 billion in 2021/22 financial year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – Counties are set to receive Sh370 billion from the National Treasury in the financial year 2021/2022, up from the current Sh316.5 billion.

The new estimates were released by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) on Tuesday and it includes President Uhuru Kenyatta’s initial promise of increasing the counties’ funds by an additional Sh53.5 billion.

The Head of State made the pledge during last year’s acrimonious debate by the Senate on the third basis revenue sharing formula, with his promise proving to be a game-changer.

“The submission was delayed by 15 days to enable the commission build consensus with Parliament, the Council of Governors (CoG), and the National Treasury,” the commission said in a statement.

Some counties that were to lose billions of shillings in revenue formula backed by Senate committee on Budget and Finance include those from the Northern Frontier region, Coast and Ukambani.

The protracted stand-off characterized by 10 adjournments, aborted Kamukunjis, arrests, intimidation, bribery claims, and blackmail.

The formula that was passed takes into account eight parameters: Basic share (20 per cent) population (18 per cent) health (17 per cent), agriculture (10 per cent), poverty level (14 per cent) and urban (five per cent), with roads and land at eight per cent each.

Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu and Turkana will get the lion’s share of Sh370 billion set to be allocated to the counties in the next financial year.

Nairobi County will get an additional Sh3.3 billion from the exchequer, to push its total allocation to Sh19.2 billion from the current Sh15.9 billion.

Nakuru’s allocation share increases to Sh13 billion up from the current Sh10.4 billion while Kiambu will get an additional Sh2.2 billion to push its total allocation to Sh11.7 billion, while Turkana’s allocation will shoot to Sh12.6 billion from Sh10.5 billion.

Tharaka Nithi, Nyamira, Vihiga, Isiolo and Kwale will get least addition to their current allocations in the new formula that ensures no county loses revenue.

Tharaka Nithi will get additional Sh289.6 million to push its total allocation to Sh4.2 billion from the current Sh3.9 billion.

Nyamira will receive Sh324.5 million more, Vihiga will get an additional Sh414.8 million, Isiolo will get Sh469.2 million more while Kwale will receive an additional Sh479.6 million to push its total allocation to Sh8.2 billion from Sh7.7 billion.