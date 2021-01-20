Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
CoG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya. /CFM-FILE.

County News

Counties to get Sh370 billion in 2021/22 financial year

The Head of State made the pledge during last year’s acrimonious debate by the Senate on the third basis revenue sharing formula, with his promise proving to be a game-changer.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – Counties are set to receive Sh370 billion from the National Treasury in the financial year 2021/2022, up from the current Sh316.5 billion.

The new estimates were released by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) on Tuesday and it includes President Uhuru Kenyatta’s initial promise of increasing the counties’ funds by an additional Sh53.5 billion.

The Head of State made the pledge during last year’s acrimonious debate by the Senate on the third basis revenue sharing formula, with his promise proving to be a game-changer.

“The submission was delayed by 15 days to enable the commission build consensus with Parliament, the Council of Governors (CoG), and the National Treasury,” the commission said in a statement.

Some counties that were to lose billions of shillings in revenue formula backed by Senate committee on Budget and Finance include those from the Northern Frontier region, Coast and Ukambani.

The protracted stand-off characterized by 10 adjournments, aborted Kamukunjis, arrests, intimidation, bribery claims, and blackmail.

The formula that was passed takes into account eight parameters: Basic share (20 per cent) population (18 per cent) health (17 per cent), agriculture (10 per cent), poverty level (14 per cent) and urban (five per cent), with roads and land at eight per cent each.

Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu and Turkana will get the lion’s share of Sh370 billion set to be allocated to the counties in the next financial year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nairobi County will get an additional Sh3.3 billion from the exchequer, to push its total allocation to Sh19.2 billion from the current Sh15.9 billion.

Nakuru’s allocation share increases to Sh13 billion up from the current Sh10.4 billion while Kiambu will get an additional Sh2.2 billion to push its total allocation to Sh11.7 billion, while Turkana’s allocation will shoot to Sh12.6 billion from Sh10.5 billion.

Tharaka Nithi, Nyamira, Vihiga, Isiolo and Kwale will get least addition to their current allocations in the new formula that ensures no county loses revenue.

Tharaka Nithi will get additional Sh289.6 million to push its total allocation to Sh4.2 billion from the current Sh3.9 billion.

Nyamira will receive Sh324.5 million more, Vihiga will get an additional Sh414.8 million, Isiolo will get Sh469.2 million more while Kwale will receive an additional Sh479.6 million to push its total allocation to Sh8.2 billion from Sh7.7 billion.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Trump pardons 73 people, including Steve Bannon, on last day

Washington, United States, Jan 20 – US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned 73 people, including his former aide Steve Bannon and other allies,...

22 mins ago

Capital Health

Foreigners without face masks punished with push-ups in Bali

Denpasar, Indonesia, Jan 20 – Foreigners caught not wearing face masks on the Indonesian resort island of Bali are being subject to an unusual...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Partial lockdown in Beijing over Covid-19 outbreak

Beijing, China, Jan 20 – A partial lockdown was imposed on the Chinese capital Wednesday, with 1.6 million residents banned from leaving Beijing, after...

1 hour ago

World

Biden to be sworn in as 46th US president, ending Trump era

Washington, United States, Jan 19 – Thirty-four years after first seeking the job, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO

With the global death toll now well past two million, and new variants of the virus causing deep concern, countries across the world are...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

China triumphant one year after Wuhan lockdown

Wuhan, China, Jan 20 – “People Supremacy, Life Supremacy” reads the sign at a Wuhan exhibition, where visitors are greeted by a paean to...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 20 – The UK coronavirus strain has been detected in at least 60 countries, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, 10...

3 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

Biden to unveil sweeping immigration reforms

Washington, United States, Jan 19 – US President-elect Joe Biden will roll back Donald Trump’s tough approach to undocumented immigrants in sweeping reforms to...

4 hours ago