Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya.

County News

Counties protest delayed Sh94.7bn from national govt

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11-County governments have threatened to take legal action against the National Treasury, over delayed disbursement of equitable share for four months, amounting to Sh94.7 billion.

Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya on Monday wrote to Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani, in which he said that some counties had not received funds since September.

Due to failure by the Treasury to release the funds, Oparanya said counties are unable to pay salaries and contractors among others.

“Please note that if the disbursement is not made forthwith the County Governments will have no option other than seek legal redress while closing down to minimize further damage and suffering to employees,” stated Oparanya.

He asked Treasury to expedite the release of the funds so as to ensure service delivery continues uninterrupted.

The funds in question were released in September, nearly three months into 2020/2021 financial year.

This was occasioned by the prolonged delay in the passage of the division of revenue formula, necessary for sharing of funds in the counties by the Senate.

The 47 County governments were allocated Sh378.1 billion, out of which Sh316.5 billion were meant for equitable share and conditional grants by the national government.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The grants include Sh6.21 billion for lease of the controversial medical equipment, and Sh4.33 billion for 11 level 5 hospitals.

Others include Sh9.43 billion from the road maintenance and fuel levy. Loans and grants from development partners’ account for Sh30.2 billion.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Crew on crashed Indonesian passenger jet did not declare emergency

Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 11 – The crew of an Indonesian passenger jet that crashed off Jakarta at the weekend with 62 people aboard did...

10 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya says 93pc of its COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11- 93 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Kenya are asymptomatic, the Health Ministy has said. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe...

31 mins ago

Kenya

Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu to visit Kenya Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11-Japan’s  Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu is scheduled to make a two day visit to Kenya from Tuesday. A statement from the...

49 mins ago

Headlines

Mwilu lauds Maraga’s integrity and fidelity to the law in glowing tribute

In her remarks, Mwilu praised Maraga as a man of integrity who served selflessly, one who had faith in God and a protector of...

1 hour ago

World

Facebook shuts Uganda accounts ahead of vote

Kampala, Uganda, Jan 11 – Facebook has shut a slew of accounts belonging to Ugandan government officials accused of seeking to manipulate public debate...

1 hour ago

World

China says WHO coronavirus experts to visit from Thursday

Beijing, China, Jan 11 – Ten World Health Organization scientists will visit China from Thursday to probe the origins of Covid-19, authorities said Monday,...

2 hours ago

World

Turkish TV preacher jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Istanbul, Turkey, Jan 11 – A Turkish Muslim televangelist who surrounded himself with scantily-clad women on TV was jailed for more than 1,000 years...

3 hours ago

BBI

Kangata says he stands by his BBI letter to Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11 – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata now says that he wrote the Building Bridges Initiative letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta in...

4 hours ago