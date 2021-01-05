Clinical officers threatens fresh strike in row with Governors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has given Governors until Friday to sign and start implementing the return to work formula they signed with the Ministry of Health last week.

If this fails to happen, the union said it will mobilise its members to down tools barely a week after they resumed work.

The threat follows a statement by Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya who vowed to reject the deal that ended the strike by clinical officers that had paralyzed health services in the country for 26 days in December, 2020.

Oparanya said the council was not consulted but KUCO Secretary General George Gibore who issued the strike notice said Oparanya is “insincere and unrealistic”.

“The Governors participated in the reconciliation process that realised the return to work for clinical officers by the multi-agency team that was set in place by the Cabinet Secretary of Labour,” he said.

Gibore noted that the Governors’ letter was in itself an acknowledgement that the health sector in the country was being mismanaged especially at the county level.

“The health service in the counties is not being properly coordinated since devolution and there is need for an emergency surgery to cure the problem,” he said.

He regretted that the health care workers’ plight in the country had been politicized for far too long and accused Oparanya of playing a bigger role in crippling the health sector in all the 47 counties.

“CoG is living in denial that individual counties have failed in the management of the human resource for health,” he said.

The union Chairman Peterson Wachira maintained that they will not accept anything less than what they agreed to and warned the county chiefs against “playing with the lives of Kenyans.”

“It is unprecedented, we never thought that the Governors would ever call the medics’ to call the strike. We will act accordingly if they fail to comply,” he said.

He described the Governors as “hostile employers” who were cared less about their welfare this even as he warned that the threat of COVID-19 was still real and a paralysis of the health sector again would be detrimental.

“We play a big role in managing the crisis in the country and us withdrawing our services will be a big blow to the fight against the virus,” he said.

Among the issues the Governors are contesting include the doctors’ risk allowance which, they said, require a minimum increment of between 500 percent and 650 percent to low cadres.

The others include the conversion of contracts to permanent and pensionable terms which the Governors said require astronomical resources which have not been factored in the budget and their clamour for an enhanced comprehensive group life cover.

Nurses and the medical laboratory officers are still on strike.

Governors were on Tuesday set to meet CS Kagwe to iron out their issues that if left unresolved risk plunging the country into another health crisis.