CJ’s post up for grabs with Sh1.3mn salary

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has declared a vacancy in the Office of the Chief Justice following the retirement of David Maraga.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, who is also acting as the Chairperson of the commission in a special gazette notice dated Monday 18 January 2021 asked interested candidates to submit their application via the commission’s job portal.

The office holder serves for a maximum of ten years or retire on attaining the age of seventy years with the option of an early retirement upon attaining the age of sixty-five years in accordance with Article 167 of the Constitution.

A Gazette Notice issued by Mwilu outlined the guidelines of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) which states that the Chief Justice will have a Gross Monthly Remuneration Package excluding benefits of Sh990,000 as minimum and a maximum of Sh1,327,888.

Interested applicants should hold a law degree from a recognized university, or be an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, or possess an equivalent qualification in a Common-law jurisdiction.

In addition, one should have at least fifteen years’ experience as a superior court judge or as a distinguished academic, judicial officer, legal practitioner or such experience in other relevant legal fields.

The applicants should also have a high moral character, integrity and impartiality (meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity.

Further, the applicants should demonstrate a high degree of professional competence, communication skills, fairness, good temperament, good judgment, wide breath of both legal and life experience and demonstrable commitment to public and community service.

Mwilu will continue acting until a substantive Chief Justice is appointed.

It is still unclear whether Mwilu will contest for the job. No candidates have public to declare interest for the post.