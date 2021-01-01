Churches opt for virtual crossover vigils over curfew restrictions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1 – The 2020/2021 crossover vigil on Thursday night saw a shift from the norm with most church congregations holding virtual crossover vigils owing to a countrywide curfew which begins at 10pm.

The virtual sessions broadcast through selected television and social media channels marked a departure from a long-held tradition of dusk-to-dawn crossover celebrations.

The curfew restrictions are part of coronavirus pandemic containment measures imposed by the government in March and which were subsequently reviewed varying the curfew commencement time from 7pm to 10pm.

Christ Is The Answer Ministries (CITAM) invited congregants to plug in the service at 10pm through their online platforms, YouTube, Twitter.

“A few more hours to the end of 2020, God has surely been faithful. Join as 11pm tonight for a Thanksgiving New Year’s Eve service. This will be an online service live on our social media platforms,” International Christian Centre, posted on its socials.

“Don’t miss our crossover service starting from 4-8pm as we declare and command the year 2021,” Fresh fire Kingdom Church stated.

A few Kenyans have however expressed disappointment on how crossover to 2021 will not include in-person worship as has been the tradition over the years.

“There is that joy that comes when you start your new year in church and at the presence of God, and having your fellow Christians with you, I cannot even explain how this will be for me,” said John Gachimu, a congregant at Parklands Baptist Church.

“Being in church is different, it is not the same as being at home, but we shall overcome this come 2021, ” said Linda Nifa, who worships with Mamlaka Hill Chapel Ruaka.

Other parents however were in support of the online services saying it has given them the opportunity to spend time with their families, compared to what has been the case before.

“We normally leave our kids behind to go to church but this time things are different, it has allowed us time to be with them even more,” Samuel Oyugi, a parent to twins aged 7, told Capital News.