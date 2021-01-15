Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Bishop Wanjiru who termed the Thursday incident as sponsored, terming the chaos which he said were sponsored by detractors as outdated political antics which could drag the country behind/FILE

County News

Bishop Wanjiru urges youths to shun chaos after Hustler Centre invasion

The Bishop said she is confident that she will succeed the former Governor Mike Sonko in the mini-poll slated for February 18, but which has been temporarily stayed, and called on her opponents to allow the political process take place peacefully

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – The United Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, has urged youths to shun violence in a statement condemning an attempted invasion of the party’s secretariat.

Bishop Wanjiru who termed the Thursday incident as sponsored, terming the chaos which he said were sponsored by detractors as outdated political antics which could drag the country behind.

The rowdy youths, four of whom were arrested, stormed UDA party Headquarters in Kilimani, allegedly demanding for money.

“Refuse to be misused. Those days of using machetes and other archaic objects to cause violence due to political differences are over. It is time to work and make a living. Let us work together,” Wanjiru urged.

UDA, which has declared its support for Deputy President William Ruto, rebranded from the Party of Development and Reform (PDR), currently in a coalition with the governing Jubilee Party.

Ruto endorsed Bishop Wanjiru for the governorship contest on Sunday and is also expected to support UDA candidates in three parliamentary races with Jubilee Party having pulled out of the contests in favour of opposition party candidates.

The Bishop said she is confident that she will succeed the former Governor Mike Sonko in the mini-poll slated for February 18, but which has been temporarily stayed, and called on her opponents to allow the political process take place peacefully

“They know majority of people are now following UDA and I am confident I will win this seat because I have shown my leadership before. I condemn with the strongest words possible any leader paying the youths to come and disrupt our offices claiming we owe them money yet we do not,” Wanjiru said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Uganda’s Bobi Wine says ‘fraud and violence’ marred election day

Kampala, Uganda, Jan 15 – Uganda’s opposition leader Bobi Wine said early Friday that the country’s election had seen “widespread fraud and violence”, but...

6 mins ago

World

At least 34 killed as quake rocks Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 15 – A powerful earthquake rocked Indonesia’s Sulawesi island early Friday, killing at least 34 people, levelling a hospital and severely damaging...

28 mins ago

County News

72-year-old man accused of defiling 2-year-old girl arrested in Kisii

A village elder rescued the 72-year-old from irate residents who had descended on the suspect and turned him to the police.

41 mins ago

Sticky Post

Desert off-roading final frontier for women in Qatar

Sealine, Qatar, Jan 15 – A female 4X4 enthusiast is blazing a trail in Qatar’s traditionally male sport of off-roading and in a rare...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

138 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Kenya recorded 138 new coronavirus casesThursday in what raised the caseload in the country to 98,693. Health Cabinet Secretary...

12 hours ago

County News

Alarm in schools as another student found with a knife in Kwale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – A 17-year-old student was found with a knife at a school in Kwale Thursday, days after two teachers were...

12 hours ago

Capital Health

France imposes 6:00 pm nationwide virus curfew: PM

Paris, France, Jan 14 – The French government will impose a daily nationwide curfew at 6:00 pm starting Saturday to fight the spread of Covid-19,...

12 hours ago

Africa

UN refugee chief ‘very worried’ for Eritreans in Ethiopia

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 14 – The UN refugees chief said Thursday he was “extremely troubled” by the humanitarian situation facing Eritrean refugees in northern Ethiopia,...

14 hours ago