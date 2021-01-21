Beware of fake recruitment letters, KDF warns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21 – The Kenya Defense Forces has warned members of the public to be wary of conmen selling fake recruitment letters ahead of the hiring scheduled for February.

KDF has urged Kenyans to expose the criminals by reporting at the nearest police stations even as it made clear that the genuine letters are free and only issued at the KDF recruitment centers countrywide.

“Expose these criminals by reporting them to your nearest Police Station or call the Military Police on 0726419709,” it warned.

Kenyans lose millions to conmen every year during recruitment for the military and police.

“If you accept to be conned, you will lose your money or property and go to jail; it has happened to many citizens during past recruitments. Do not waste your money and risk imprisonment,” KDF said.

Positions that have been advertised by the Ministry of Defense include those of the General Service Officer cadets, specialist officers, general duty recruits, tradesmen/women and defense forces constables.

The names of the candidates who will be shortlisted for the various positions will be published in the local dailies between 18 and 25 of February, 2021.