Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The BBI report, according to the survey enjoys the highest support from Raila Odinga's supporters at 66 percent, followed by President Uhuru Kenyatta's at 36 per cent/FILE/PSCU

BBI

BBI familiarity projected at 15pc with 31pc support for post-2022 plebiscite

Fifty-three per cent of 1,550 respondents interviews survey conducted between December 8th and 19th said they knew nothing about BBI with 31 per cent saying they knew very little about the proposed constitution amendments.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – A survey conducted by regional research firm Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) has project the familiarity of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review proposals at 15 per cent.

Fifty-three per cent of 1,550 respondents interviews survey conducted between December 8th and 19th said they knew nothing about BBI with 31 per cent saying they knew very little about the proposed constitution amendments.

“There is generally low knowledge of BBI as 84 per cent are not familiar with its contents and proposals. This is an indication of the need for public sensitization in order for Kenyans to make an informed choice,” TIFA said on publication of the study on Friday.

Twelve per cent of respondents told the pollster they wanted the referendum held on Election Day.

“Regardless of the low familiarity, most Kenyans feel that the Referendum should be held before the next general elections,” the survey indicated.

TIFA projects BBI support at 29pc, ‘No’ camp win at 32pc

Regarding the voting format, 46 per cent of those surveyed preferred a multiple-choice format as fronted by Deputy President William Ruto while 37 per cent registered preference for the ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ omnibus format for the entire set of proposals.

The BBI report, according to the survey enjoys the highest support from Raila Odinga’s supporters at 66 percent, followed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s at 36 per cent. Only 13 per cent of Deputy President William Ruto supporters support BBI.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fifty per cent of DP Ruto’s supporters said they would vote ‘No’ compared to 24 per cent of President Kenyatta’s supporters. Fourteen per cent of Odinga’s supporters said they would vote against the BBI.

“Kenyans are nearly evenly divided over whether there should be any changes to the 2010 Constitution before the next election. Kenyans aligned to ODM/Raila Odinga and Uhuru’s Jubilee faction are in support of Constitutional change. Whilst those aligned to Ruto’s Jubilee are not in support,” the pollster noted..

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Travellers to England, Scotland will need negative Covid tests

London, United Kingdom, Jan 8 – Travellers arriving in England and Scotland will soon be required to show negative coronavirus tests, officials said on Friday,...

1 hour ago

BBI

TIFA projects BBI support at 29pc, ‘No’ camp win at 32pc

TIFA projected BBI familiarity nationwide at 15 per cent with 31 per cent of respondents preferring a referendum post-2022 while 12 per cent said...

3 hours ago

County News

Sonko’s DG nominee to be vetted on January 15 amid plans to dodge city mini-poll

According to the notice, the nominee is required to collect vetting documents from the office of the clerk and return them with copies by...

4 hours ago

Africa

UN names development expert representative to the Sahel

United Nations, United States, Jan 8 – The United Nations has named Senegalese economist Abdoulaye Mar Dieye as special coordinator for development in the Sahel,...

4 hours ago

business

US suspends tariffs on French goods in digital tax dispute

Washington, United States, Jan 8 – Washington has suspended a plan to impose new tariffs on $1.3 billion in French products in a dispute...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Mombasa county rescinds termination letters issued to 86 doctors: KMPDC

The Council’s Chief Executive officer Daniel Yumbya confirmed through a statement on Friday that the order was lifted after the officials from the Council...

5 hours ago

County News

PS Kibicho reshuffles 7 County Commissioners including Kwale’s Karuku Ngumo

The Principal Secretary also made changes affecting 34 Deputy County Commissioners, who have been moved to new working stations across the country.

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Poorest countries can expect vaccines within weeks: WHO

Vaccination is already under way in some of the world's wealthiest nations, including the United States, Britain, European Union countries and Canada.

6 hours ago