Capital News

County News

Alarm in schools as another student found with a knife in Kwale

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – A 17-year-old student was found with a knife at a school in Kwale Thursday, days after two teachers were stabbed in Kisii.

The incidents occurred barely two weeks after schools were re-opened in Kenya after a 10-month COVID-19 break that started in March when the first virus case was detected in the country.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the knife was discovered on the student following a distress call from the school’s headteacher that students had sneaked knives to class. Only one was found when a search by security forces was conducted.

“The teenager has since been placed in custody, in strict conformity to the law and will be presented before court for preparation to commit a felony, contrary to section 308 (1) of the penal code,” the DCI tweeted.

The DCI director George Kinoti said they were concerned at the increased cases of students having knives in class, after two teachers were stabbed in Kisii High School in what raised serious concerns among education stakeholders.

In the Kisii High School incident, the 17-year-old Form Three student was arrested and charged with attempted murder which he denied.

He was arraigned before Kisii Law Court’s Senior Resident Magistrate Stephen Njoro.

Charges read out to him indicated that on January 12, 2021 within Kisii High School compound he stabbed two teachers leaving them with injuries.

One of the teachers was treated and discharged while the other remained hospitalized in stable condition.
The suspect was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 and a bond of Sh100,000 until Janury 27 for the mention of the case.

