Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
US President Donald Trump said the Congress riot was not his fault and called for 'peace'

World

Activists call for YouTube to dump Trump channel

Published

San Francisco, United States, Jan 13 – An activist group on Tuesday called for YouTube to join other social media platforms in dumping US President Donald Trump, threatening an advertising boycott campaign.A #StopHateForProfit campaign demanded the Google-owned video sharing platform take down Trump’s verified channel because it is giving Trump the opportunity “to continue spreading false information” about the validity of the election he lost in November.

“If YouTube does not agree with us and join the other platforms in banning Trump, we’re going to go to the advertisers next,” said Common Sense Media chief executive Jim Steyer, an organizer of the campaign.

The home page of the Trump channel featured a month-old video of Trump casting doubt on the voting process that had logged some 5.8 million views.

The free channel itself had 2.77 million subscribers.

Facebook last week suspended Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts following the violent invasion of the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters, which disrupted the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Twitter went a step further by deleting Trump’s account, depriving him of his favorite megaphone.

Trump also was hit with suspensions from services like Snapchat and Twitch.

In announcing the suspension last week, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said Trump used the platform to incite violent and was concerned he would continue to do so.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Before the November 3 presidential election, the social network stepped up efforts to combat disinformation campaigns and suspended many accounts, groups and pages with violent or hate-filled content.

Facebook said Monday that it is taking similar precautions leading up to the inauguration of Biden as president on Jan. 20, using the same teams to battle misinformation and content that could incite violence.

Content containing the phrase “stop the steal” will be removed from Facebook and Instagram, according to executives Monika Bickert and Guy Rosen.

Facebook is also keeping in place a pause on all ads in the US about politics or elections, meaning no ads from politicians including Trump.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

North Korea’s Kim pledges to strengthen nuclear arsenal

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Jan 13-North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to strengthen his country’s nuclear arsenal as he delivered his closing address...

24 mins ago

World

‘So much death’: LA hospital reels at center of Covid storm

Los Angeles, United States, Jan 13 – Deep within a South Los Angeles hospital, a row of elderly Hispanic men lay hooked up to...

26 mins ago

World

Billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies at 87

Washington, United States, Jan 12 – Billionaire casino magnate and donor to Republican and Jewish causes Sheldon Adelson has died of cancer, his company...

3 hours ago

County News

Kenya Air Force twin-engine turboprop crashes in Voi

The crash comes four months after another aircraft of the same model crashed in Dhobley, Somalia, moments after take off.

11 hours ago

World

Guterres to run for second term as UN chief: official

United Nations, United States, Jan 11 – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will run for a second five-year term as the organization’s chief, his...

13 hours ago

World

World’s longest prison sentences

Istanbul, Turkey, Jan 12 – As a Turkish Muslim televangelist who surrounded himself with scantily-clad women he called “kittens” starts a 1,075-year jail term...

14 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya Records 98 COVID-19 cases in Sustained decline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11-The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 98 new COVID-19 cases that raised the country’s caseload to 98,432. Health Cabinet Secretary...

14 hours ago

Capital Health

China places 5 million more under lockdown to stamp out virus cluster

Beijing, China, Jan 12 – Chinese authorities sealed off a city of almost five million people and imposed strict travel restrictions on several others...

14 hours ago