Henry Ondieki was intercepted by villagers on Thursday as he attempted to escape from the scene/CFM - FILE

72-year-old man accused of defiling 2-year-old girl arrested in Kisii

A village elder rescued the 72-year-old from irate residents who had descended on the suspect and turned him to the police.

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jan 15 – A 72-year-old man accused on defiling a 2-year-old girl in Ngokoro village within Kisii’s Marani subcounty has been arrested.

Henry Ondieki was intercepted by villagers on Thursday as he attempted to escape from the scene.

A village elder rescued the 72-year-old from irate residents who had descended on the suspect and turned him to the police.

The child’s grandmother said she had left the victim paying within the homestead when she went to fetch vegetables.

“I went to fetch some vegetables not far from home and it took me less than ten minutes but on return, I found the baby crying and bleeding from her private parts,” said Josephine Nyaboke.

Nyaboke told the police she raised alarm after coming across Ondieki, the suspect, who was running away from the homestead.

The victim was rushed to Kegogi Level II Hospital from where the case was referred to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Police have launched an investigation as the suspect remains in custody awaiting arraignment in court.

