Capital Health

6 patients succumb to coronavirus raising Kenya’s death toll to 1,750

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,750 on Tuesday after six more patients succumbed to the disease within a period of 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported that 141 people had tested positive to the disease from a sample size of 3,571 analyzed, raising the total number of cases documented since March 2020 to 100,193.

The daily positivity rate rose to 3.9 per cent, exceeding a 2.5 per cent average posted in recent days.

He said the cases included 121 Kenyans and 20 foreigners, with the youngest being a year-old baby while the oldest is 87.

Kagwe said 207 patients had recovered from the disease, including 192 from the home-based care program and 15 discharged from various health facilities.

The country’s total COVID-19 recoveries stood at 83,625.

The Ministry of Health said there were 500 COVID-19 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while another 1,340 were on home-based care.

Twenty-five patients were reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit, 14 of whom were on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen.

