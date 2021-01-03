3 salon car occupants perish in head-on collision with a trailer in Kibwezi

MAKUENI, Kenya, Jan 10 – Three people died on Sunday following a head on collision at Manyanga area in Kibwezi along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The mid-morning accident has involved a salon car and a trailer.

Makueni Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan confirmed the incident saying all those who perished were in the salon car headed to Mombasa from Nairobi.

He said that the small vehicle was overtaking when it collided head on with the trailer before rolling several times.

The bodies of the three salon car occupants were taken to Makindu Hospital Mortuary.

The vehicles involved in the crash were towed to Makindu Police Station.