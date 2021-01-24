24-hour coronavirus cases decline to 87 marking 2.3pc positivity rate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 87 COVID-19 cases from a sample of 3,766 tested within a period of 24 hours, bringing to 98,271 the total number of confirmed cases in the country since March.

The cases, the lowest reported in recent days, represented a 2.3 per cent positivity rate down from 3.5 per cent reported on Saturday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases included 78 Kenyans and 9 foreigners, with 58 being males and 29 females.

The youngest case was a five-year old while the oldest was reported to be 88 years.

Kagwe said 6 more patients had succumbed to the disease within the same period, raising the total COVID-19 deaths in the country to 1,710.

Sixty-seven patients recovered from the disease, 55 being from the home-based care and 12 discharged from hospitals with total recoveries standing at 80,875.

The ministry said currently there were 676 COVID-19 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,142 on home based care and isolation.

Thirty-two patients were reported to be in Intensive Care Unit, 20 of whom were on ventilatory support.

The ministry also reported that a total of 3,068 health workers had contracted the virus since the pandemic struck, with 1,571 being females and 1,495 being males.

To date, 32 health workers have succumbed to the disease.