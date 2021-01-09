230 COVID-19 cases, 137 recoveries reported in 24 hours

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 230 COVID-19 cases from a sample of 6,515 tested within 24 hours, with virus positivity rate standing at 3.5 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases included 221 Kenyans and nine foreigners, with 152 being males and 78 females.

The youngest among the reported cases was a two-year old child while the oldest patient was said to be aged 77.

Kagwe reported that 137 people had recovered from the disease within the same period, bringing to 80,808 the total number of patients who have recovered from the disease since April 2020.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,704 after one more patient succumbed to the disease.

The Health Ministry reported 664 COVID-19 admissions in hospitals nationwide, with 1,961 patients being on home-based care.

Another 31 patients were reported to be in Intensive Care Unit, 20 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen.