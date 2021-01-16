223 COVID-19 cases reported from 7,748 samples tested in 24 hours

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced 223 coronavirus from 7,748 samples analyzed in 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement to newsrooms, said the confirmed cases included 195 Kenyans.

“From the cases reported today 156 are males while 67 are females, the youngest is a seven-year-old child while the oldest is 90,” said Kagwe.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of cases at 127, followed by Migori with 19 cases, Mombasa 10 and Kiambu 9.

Garissa, Kakamega, Kitu, Kwale, Laikipia, Makueni and Taita Taveta counties reported one case each.

He also reported two virus-related deaths bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,728.

Kagwe added that 129 patients had recovered from the disease, with 115 recovering under home-based care. 14 others were discharged from various hospitals.

A total of 686 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide with 1,649 others recuperating under home-based care.

Twenty-nine patients were reported to be in Intensive Care Unit, fourteen of whom were on ventilator support and 12 on supplemental oxygen. Three others were on observation.