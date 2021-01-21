Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
This screen grab from a video that went viral on social media on March 28, 2020 shows a policeman whipping pedestrians accused of violating the curfew hours in Nairobi when Kenya declared a dusk to dawn curfew to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Headlines

21 police officers to face charges over rights violation in enforcing COVID-19 curfew

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21- The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved charges against 21 police officers accused of rights violations in enforcing the covid-19 night curfew in Kenya.

The charges on 15 police officers and 6 County enforcement officers attached to to Nambale sub-county in Busia were approved following an investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

“On finalizing of the investigations and upon independent review and concurrence with IPOA’s recommendations, the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that 15 Police Officers and 6 County enforcement officers attached to Nambale sub- county who were assigned police duties be charged in Court,” said Ann Makori, IPOA’s Chairperson.

“The Ward Commander who led the operation will also be charged with the additional offence of negligence in the discharge of official duty,” she said. The officers are set to take plea on February 1 in Bungoma.

She said IPOA’s investigation had established that the officers liable for causing actual bodily harm during assault, malicious damage to property and attempting to injure by an explosive substance.

The offences were committed in March, soon after Kenya detected the first case of the coronavirus.

The countrywide dusk-to-dawn curfew which begun on March 28 was marred with chaos, particularly in the initial weeks when police were accused of whipping citizens found outside after 7pm.

In early April, President Uhuru Kenyatta apologized publicly to Kenyans for the violence witnessed during curfew enforcement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Officers are meant to serve people and protect them, not to enable the selfish few to endanger Kenyans, if you are not doing your job, you must realize there must be consequences,” he said when he issued his fourth national address on COVID 19.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

Baghdad, Iraq, Jan 21 – A rare twin suicide bombing killed nearly 30 people at a crowded market in central Baghdad on Thursday, Iraqi...

9 mins ago

Africa

Tunisia rights groups say 1,000 arrested in 6 nights of riots

Tunis, Tunisia, Jan 21 – Tunisian security forces have arrested at least 1,000 people during six nights of urban unrest between disaffected youths and riot...

38 mins ago

Kenya

Beware of fake recruitment letters, KDF warns

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21 – The Kenya Defense Forces has warned members of the public to be wary of conmen selling fake recruitment letters...

1 hour ago

Kenya

KNUT in court to stop teachers’ Career Progression Guidelines

Sossion further wants the commission's Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia to be jailed for six months for contempt of court orders.

2 hours ago

County News

Munya says efforts underway to eradicate locusts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21- The government has expressed optimism of eradicating the locusts’ menace. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said that 80 percent of...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Nurses in fresh strike threat from Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21  – The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) said it will hold regional demonstrations from Monday to press for the...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Mongolian PM resigns after protests over Covid-19 mother’s treatment

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Jan 21 – Mongolia’s prime minister resigned Thursday following protests and public outrage over the treatment of a coronavirus patient and her...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Fire at world’s biggest vaccine maker in India

Mumbai, India, Jan 21 – A fire broke out Thursday at India’s Serum Institute, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, but a source said production of...

3 hours ago