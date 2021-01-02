Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A screen shot of one of the robbers walking away with a bag believed to have money during the Prime Bank, Mombasa Road branch that occurred on January 19, 2020.

Headlines

2 police officers and a Cashier arrested over daring robbery at Prime Bank

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – Two police officers and Cashier have been arrested over Monday’s robbery at Prime Bank’s Mombasa Road branch.

The officers from the Critical Infrastructure Unit were on guard duties at the bank when the robbery occurred in the afternoon, involving six robbers.

“The two are currently undergoing investigative interviewing to establish how they also lost two firearms with a total of 60 rounds of ammunition in the heist,” the DCI said, “Also assisting our officers with investigations is a cashier at the Mombasa road-based bank.”

They told authorities that the robbers first snatched their firearms and shot at a guard before they stormed the bank and stashed money in bags.

But DCI boss George Kinoti says preliminary investigations have established that they were part of the robbery.

Their Scorpion firearms loaded with 60 firearms each were recovered outside Kiambu Hospital, where they were dropped by men on a motorbike shortly after the robbery.

Two Scorpion firearms belonging to police officers which were dropped by robbers outside Kiambu Hospital; Authorities believe the officers were part of the robbery at Prime Bank.

A short video captured by a witness in the Prime Bank building shows how the six men took strategic positions at the compound, one with a pistol at the gate, before they walked away with bags believed to have contained the cash.

“We are looking for the six robbers,” a detective involved in the investigation told Capital FM News, “the two police officers and Cashier are assisting us in the investigation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Fears for Sudan’s Darfur after nearly 140 killed in days of fighting

Khartoum, Sudan, Jan 18 – The latest inter-ethnic violence to rock Sudan’s restive Darfur region had killed nearly 140 people by Monday, tribal leaders...

9 hours ago

World

Tunisia arrests over 600, deploys troops after riots

Tunis, Tunisia, Jan 18 – Tunisian authorities said Monday they had arrested more than 600 people and deployed troops after a third consecutive night...

10 hours ago

County News

Court halts planned installation of Nairobi DG Ann Kananu as Governor

Both KHRC and LSK want a by-election to be held within 60 days as provided by the law, terming any plans to evade a...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Grade 4 pupil arrested after failed attempt to poison her dad

The 14-year-old girl, according to a local administrator, is said to have poisoned his father’s porridge after he interrogated her over a relationship with...

14 hours ago

Capital Health

Tens of thousands skip India’s vaccine drive launch

New Delhi, India, Jan 18 – India on Monday stepped up efforts to bolster trust in coronavirus vaccines after it was revealed that nearly a...

14 hours ago

Capital Health

Health ministry reports 65 COVID-19 cases from 2,681 samples

The health ministry said 697 COVID-19 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide while another 1,680 were under home-based isolation and care.

15 hours ago

Africa

Uganda eases internet shutdown imposed over election

Kampala, Uganda, Jan 18 – Internet was partially restored in Uganda on Monday almost five days after a near-total blackout was imposed across the...

15 hours ago

County News

LSK files suit to stop Ann Kananu’s swearing as Nairobi Governor

The suit is seeking to halt a plan to confirm Kananu as the substantive Governor after Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura relinquished stood...

16 hours ago