2 police officers and a Cashier arrested over daring robbery at Prime Bank

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – Two police officers and Cashier have been arrested over Monday’s robbery at Prime Bank’s Mombasa Road branch.

The officers from the Critical Infrastructure Unit were on guard duties at the bank when the robbery occurred in the afternoon, involving six robbers.

“The two are currently undergoing investigative interviewing to establish how they also lost two firearms with a total of 60 rounds of ammunition in the heist,” the DCI said, “Also assisting our officers with investigations is a cashier at the Mombasa road-based bank.”

They told authorities that the robbers first snatched their firearms and shot at a guard before they stormed the bank and stashed money in bags.

But DCI boss George Kinoti says preliminary investigations have established that they were part of the robbery.

Their Scorpion firearms loaded with 60 firearms each were recovered outside Kiambu Hospital, where they were dropped by men on a motorbike shortly after the robbery. Two Scorpion firearms belonging to police officers which were dropped by robbers outside Kiambu Hospital; Authorities believe the officers were part of the robbery at Prime Bank.

A short video captured by a witness in the Prime Bank building shows how the six men took strategic positions at the compound, one with a pistol at the gate, before they walked away with bags believed to have contained the cash.

“We are looking for the six robbers,” a detective involved in the investigation told Capital FM News, “the two police officers and Cashier are assisting us in the investigation.