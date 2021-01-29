141 new COVID cases in Kenya as govt rolls out vaccine plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29-The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 141 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 5,644 analyzed, raising the total cases in the country to 100,563.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said from the cases 124 were Kenyans and 17 foreigners, with 71 being females and 70 males.

At the same time, Mwangangi said 64 patients had been cleared of the disease including 20 discharged from hospitals and 44 from the home-based care program raising total recoveries to 83, 821. Deaths stood at 1,753 with no fatality reported Friday.

Mwangangi said Kenya was set to acquire a vaccine which will initially target more than 1 million health care workers and essential providers against COVID-19 disease, between February and June this year.

Kenya hopes to vaccinate 16 million people by end of next year.

She said the vaccines will be a mix of AstraZeneca, Fairfax, Johnson and Johnson, and any other that will be included in the COVAX facility, that is mandated to purchase for member countries.

“This facility is intended to ensure low and middle-income countries have access to these vaccines as they become available,” she said.

“Most countries have already determined the beneficiaries of the vaccines in order of priority with frontline workers, particularly healthcare workers, security agencies, teachers and those working in the health care sector.