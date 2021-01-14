138 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Kenya recorded 138 new coronavirus casesThursday in what raised the caseload in the country to 98,693.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 4,526 samples.

Kagwe said 3 more patients had succumbed to the virus, raising fatalities in the country to 1,730.

266 patients recovered from the virus among them 251 from home-based care and 15 from various hospitals across the country raising recoveries so far to 81,933.

Kenya has recorded a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases since December 2020, and is on the path to restoring normalcy.

Schools resumed in the country in early January even as President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am to March 12.

Bars and restaurants in the country are operating under strict COVID-19 regulations while large crowds remain suspended.