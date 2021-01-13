Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases included 111 Kenyans and 12 foreigners among them 74 males and 49 females/FILE

123 coronavirus cases, 4 fatalities reported as positivity rate remains below 5pc

Four patients succumbed to the virus raising fatalities reported since April 2020 to 1,720.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – Kenya on Wednesday recorded 123 coronavirus infections from a sample size of 4,948, raising cases recorded since March 2020 to 98,555.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases included 111 Kenyans and 12 foreigners among them 74 males and 49 females.

“The disease continues as from the day it started to be more prevalent in men  than women,” said Kagwe.

A year-old infant and an 85-year-old were among the new cases announced by the Ministry of Health.

The CS further said 412 patients had recovered from the virus among them 378 under home-based care and 34 in various hospitals countrywide.

“So we are happy that some 81,6677 patients have so recovered fully from this disease,” he said.

However, 4 patients succumbed to the virus raising fatalities reported since April 2020 to 1,720.

Although the positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, Kagwe called on Kenyans to continue being vigilant and follow COVID-19 protocols to keep the virus at bay.

He further urged parents to ensure school-going children and especially those in day schools adhere to containment protocols after a student whose father is in isolation also tested positive.

The CS said parents and guardians should call health officials to their homes in case one of the family members tests positive and they have school going children in their homes.

