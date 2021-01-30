112 new COVID cases and 2 deaths in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30-The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 112 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 5,401 analyzed, raising the number of confirmed cases in the country since March last year to 100,675.

This translates to 2 percent positivity rate, indicating a decline compared to figures from November last year.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases included 101 Kenyans and 11 foreigners.

Kagwe said 2 more patients had succumbed to the disease, raising the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,755.

He said 34 more patients had recovered from the disease, including 22 from the home-based care program and 12 discharged from various hospitals.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 83,855.

Kenya is acquiring vaccines that will initially target 1 million health workers and essential providers against the disease between February and June this year.

Kenya hopes to vaccinate 16 million people by end of next year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Ministry of Health said the vaccines will be a mix of AstraZeneca, Fairfax, Johnson and Johnson, and any other that will be included in the COVAX facility, that is mandated to purchase for member countries.