Capital News
There is huge demand globally for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Capital Health

1 million Kenya health workers to get COVID-19 jab from February

16 million Kenyans will be vaccinated in the country by end of next year.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29- Kenya is gearing up to vaccinate more than 1 million health care workers and essential providers against COVID-19 from next month.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the government hopes to start receiving the vaccines from February for the first phase to start until June.

“We want to start with the most vulnerable group and that will start next month when the vaccine arrives,” Dr. Mwangangi said.

Kenya is acquiring vaccines that will be a mix of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson and any other that will be included to the COVAX facility.

“Given the current global shortage of adequate vaccine stocks, the government is exploring procurement through other mechanisms like the Africa CDC, and plans committment of doses to cover an additional 5 million people over the same period to achieve a vaccination coverage of 40 per cent,” she sad.

In 18 months, she said, 16 million Kenyans will have been vaccinated.

Already the government is in the process of developing required infrastructure for storing the vaccine.

While the country has an established a vaccination infrastructure with central storage facilities in Nairobi for vaccines requiring a cold chain of up to -20 degrees, she said there is limited capacity for -70 degrees in the major urban areas.

“The government plans to expand and enhance storage space by the end of 2021. This is important so that the saving childhood vaccination programs are not interrupted,” CAS Mwangangi said.

She assured that any vaccine that will be used in Kenya has undergone trials, to ensure it is safe.

In phase two of the vaccination, which is set to kick off in July and end in June 2022, 9.7 million Kenyans will be vaccinated.

The government said it will target mostly people aged above 50 years and those above 18 years but who have underlying conditions.

Kenya had recorded 100,563 COVID-19 cases and 1,753 and 83,82 by Friday.

