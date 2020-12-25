Connect with us

Capital News
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i when he addressed police officers at Karen Police Station on December 25, 2020.

You’re safe, celebrate Christmas: Matiangi

NAIRBI, Kenya, Dec 25- Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi on Friday urged Kenyans to celebrate Christmas peacefully and without fear, assuring of adequate security.

Matiangi said security agencies were on high alert to ensure security throughout the country.

“We have not received any security incident report. The country is calm other than a few challenges related to transport,” the Cabinet Secretary said when he joined police officers in Christmas celebrations.

“I want to urge Kenyans to go about this festive season peacefully while respecting the law and cooperating with our security teams across the country,” he said.

He was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and all Nairobi Sub-County Commanders.

The IG urged Kenyans to follow the law to avoid being inconvenienced by security agencies.

He said thousands of police officers had been deployed across the country, all working under a multi-agency approach.

“We have coloured this country in uniform to ensure that Kenyans enjoy their Christmas without any fear,” he said, “we will continue putting all efforts until we see this season through.”

A multi-agency team involving 5,000 prison wardens embarked on a major security operation to enforce traffic rules and other regulations during the Christmas through to New Year festivities.

The prison warders were gazetted as special officers under the National Police Service command.

Also involved were officers from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), who were deployed to highways.

