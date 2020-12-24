Why Kenya won’t ban flights from Europe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya Dec 24 – Kenya has defended its decision of not banning flights from Europe following a new strain of COVID-19.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said there was no need to ban the flights since countries hit by the new virus were conducting serious screening to those living there.

“We as a country do not see any need to close our airspace due to the new variant, in fact a country such as Britain is doing serious screening so we are not in danger as a country,” Kagwe said in Mukurweini during the 30th anniversary of Wakulima Dairy.

He, however, urged Kenyans to be extra cautious on hugging especially during the Christmas season saying that protocols must be maintained to control the disease.

“As a country, we have left Kenyans to control themselves during this festival season, there were suggestions that we ban inter-county travel, however, we saw it fit to leave Kenyans to exercise their own control but we will enforce protocols,” said Kagwe.

Kagwe urged County Assemblies to speed up the passing of laws that will give autonomy to community health centers.

He said that funds collected at the centers should remain in them instead of going to the county treasury which spends it on other priorities.

Kenya had recorded more than 95,000 COVID-19 cases by December 23, with 1,648 deaths.



