Venezuela’s Maduro says hopeful of dialogue with Biden

Caracas, Venezuela, Dec 9 – Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday he hopes to open channels of communication and dialogue with the incoming administration of US President-Elect Joe Biden, after years of tension with the Trump White House.

“We have always been willing and will always be willing to establish relations with communication, dialogue and respect with the government of the United States,” Maduro told a press conference in Caracas.

“Let’s hope that the new government of Mr Joe Biden is installed, let’s hope that they have time to think and let’s hope that channels of communication and dialogue between Venezuela and the United States are opened.”

The target of US sanctions aiming to force him from power, Maduro broke off diplomatic relations with Washington in January 2019, after President Donald Trump’s administration — along with around 60 other countries — recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s president.

“Donald Trump’s policy on Venezuela failed spectacularly,” said Maduro, who took a total grip on power in weekend legislative polls boycotted by the opposition and slammed by international powers.

The US dismissed the poll as a “farce” and said it would continue to recognize Guaido as the country’s legitimate president.

Maduro told foreign correspondents that he had abruptly switched his voting venue to the main military base in Caracas on Sunday after being informed of a plan to assassinate him.

“We received information from very reliable Colombian intelligence sources, that they were preparing an attack to assassinate me on election day,” said the Venezuelan leader, who has regularly denounced alleged US or Colombian plots to kill him.