Thirdway Deputy Leader Angela Mwikali named Miguna’s running mate in city mini-poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – Thirdway Alliance has named its Deputy Party Leader Angela Mwilali as the running mate of exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna who will be the party’s flagbearer in the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial election set for February 18.

In her statement of acceptance on Thursday, Mwikali said she considered it an honor and privilege to deputize Miguna.

She restated Miguna’s pledge to reform service delivery in Nairobi county which she said had been seized by cartels.

“General Miguna and I have a strong conviction and unquestionable ability and competence potential to reclaim the city from cartels who have for long seized the city and made it to the sad state it is, but today, we lay claim to our county, we serve them notice and say not anymore,” Mwaniki said.

Mwikali said their plan for the city will include creation of jobs for youths, implementing friendly tax policies, fight theft of public resources and restore all grabbed.

“As for the voters, you have an opportunity to correct mistakes of 2013/17 by supporting and electing Dr Miguna and me to lead us into this collective theme which we all aspire and deserve, it is possible,” Mwikali said.

She vowed to ensure provision of universal health care and PPEs in all hospitals and building enough housing for Nairobi residents through Public Private partnership.

Mwikali added that a Miguna administration will create efficient waste management system and create efficient transport systems across all areas in the county.

The Thirdway Party’s National Chairperson, Miruru Waweru, said the two were the only interested persons who submitted their applications to the party and were thus granted a direct nomination.

“As of 28th, we received Miguna’s application, that is the only a[pplication, the party recommended Mwikali as the running mate,” he said.

The party described Mwikali as a competent and dedicated worker who has had a career in both private and public life and was also a contestant in the Embakasi East by-election held in 2015.

“The two will transform nairobi into a world class city, they represent the character of Nairobi residents and will restore dignity and pride for the city, dedicated public service, honest relationship, good leadership is what defines the two,” Thirdway Alliance Secretary General Fredrick Okango added.