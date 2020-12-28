Thirdway Alliance to field Miguna in City mini-poll, says authorized to act for him

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – The Thirdway Alliance Party on Monday endorsed exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna as its candidate for the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election slated for February 18.

The Party’s National Chairperson Miruru Waweru, through a statement to newsrooms, said Miguna presents an alternative to what he termed as a bankrupt leadership that has deprived Nairobi residents.

Miruru noted that Miguna shares the party’s belief that Nairobi cannot be entrusted to the hands of cartels and criminal enterprises.

“It is a chance to correct one of the greatest political mistakes of our generaion, Nairobi deserves leadership devoid of ineptitude, unbridled, lust and gluttony for public resources which has defined it for the last eight years,” the party said.

“As is his trademark, Dr Miguna’s candidature is not separate from the virtues that he has fought for and which remain the defining hallmark of his public and private life,” Miruru added.

The party which presented a power of attorney authorization to the IEBC to act on Miguna’s behalf, added that his candidature reflects the virtues he has fought for including integrity, visionary and transformative leadership, elimination of corruption, and development

Miguna had earlier on declared his interest to run as an independent candidate for the seat which was left vacant following the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko.

Thirdway Alliance urged all the relevant agencies to take note of the high court rulings and judgements regarding Miguna’s citizenship.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We expect all relevant agencies to take note of the High Court rulings and judgements regarding the citizenship of Miguna and act within the law,” the party demanded.